Finn Balor Set For WWE Return In March

The first-ever WWE Universal Champion is starting to get added to lineups for upcoming WWE live events.

According to advertisements, Finn Balor is scheduled to appear at WWE’s upcoming live events in Buffalo, New York (March 10), Toronto, Ontario, Canada (March 11) and White Plains, New York (March 26).

There is still no word on when Balor will make his WWE television return, presumably on RAW, or his WrestleMania 33 status.