Finn Balor – Seth Rollins Rehab Footage, Dean Ambrose Hypes Extreme Rules (Video)

– As noted, The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is now official for the June 5th Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Ambrose can lose the count out on a disqualification due to the way the title match between the two on RAW ended. In the Fallout video below, Ambrose issues an “apology” for the low blow but says Miz tried to hit him first.

Ambrose says this was an Intercontinental Title match but sometimes trailer park rules take precedence and you have to defend yourself. Ambrose says he doesn’t take crap from anybody, including The Miz, and he will put the title on the line any time. Ambrose promises to DDT Miz in the middle of the ring and walk away with the title, no funny business this time.

– Below is another clip from the new WWE 24 special on Finn Balor with a look at how he rehabbed alongside Seth Rollins in Birmingham, Alabama. Balor was recovering from the shoulder injury suffered during the SummerSlam match with Rollins while Rollins was recovering from a torn MCL injury.

Rollins says obviously things happen in the ring but he felt horrible for what happened at SummerSlam. Balor jokes about wanting to hit Rollins with a steel chair and says he felt worse for Rollins than he did himself. Balor says he did not blame Rollins at all because we all know accidents happen.