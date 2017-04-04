Finn Balor Slow Motion Video, Edge On The Revival’s Debut, Sasha Banks & Bayley

– As noted, last night’s post-WrestleMania 33 WWE RAW saw Finn Balor return to team with Seth Rollins in the main event. They defeated Samoa Joe and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Below is slow motion video from Balor’s return:

– This RAW Fallout video features Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley reacting to the news of the “Superstar Shakeup” happening next week. They both comment on not wanting to go to SmackDown and both seem to mark out for The Revival coming to RAW. They name Tyler Breeze, AJ Styles, Carmella and SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi as SmackDown Superstars they would like to see come to RAW. They would also like to see Peyton Royce come up from WWE NXT.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge has given props to “The Revival” Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder before but he took to Twitter after their RAW debuts last night and wrote the following: