Finn Balor Speaks: If Vince McMahon Believes, Did John Cena Pass The Torch On RAW?, More

Finn Balor recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to promote Sunday’s match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

The match with Lesnar and if we will see The Demon:

“Everyone knows my story in regard to the Universal championship. This is definitely a full-circle moment for me to redeem myself.”

“I feel like maybe I leaned on ‘The Demon’ a little much in the past with regards to heavily relying on and hiding behind the paint. This is David vs. Goliath, and David was a man. Finn Bálor is a man. And Finn Bálor is going to walk in to face the Beast. People laughed at David when he said he was going to stand up to Goliath. I’m sure there are people laughing at me, but we will see who is laughing when the Beast is slain at the Royal Rumble.”

If his recent RAW moment with John Cena was a passing of the torch:

“I think it would be a big torch to carry, being from the greatest of all time. That was an impromptu, unplanned, classic John Cena moment. Obviously, John is someone I’ve looked up to since he came on the scene in WWE. When I came to NXT, he was someone who I spoke to and looked to for advice. He was someone who has always been there for me through my journey in NXT and in WWE. Him being the professional role model that he is for all of us. He continued to do that in the ring. I’m humbled by his words. Hopefully, I won’t let him down going forward in the future.”

If Vince McMahon believes in him:

“I got to be honest, I’m not sure what my relationship is with Vince McMahon. I’m not sure if he believes in me or not. He can be a man of few words. When I show up to work, I find out what I need to do and go handle my business in the ring. That’s kind of how I’ve handled my career for the last 18 years. I’m not the type of guy who is going to be knocking on doors trying to pitch storylines and work inside angles. I’m just going to show up and do my job. I will say he has shown nothing but respect to me face-to-face, but that is as far as our relationship goes.”