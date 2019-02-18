Finn Balor Has Words For Sam Roberts, Sami Zayn Gives Thanks To WWE Superstars, Elimination Chamber Attendance Note

– The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view saw Finn Balor become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion by defeating Lio Rush and former champion Bobby Lashley in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match. Above is post-match video of Balor talking to the WWE reporter about the win. Balor was asked how he’s feeling after the title win.

“Yeah, obviously very happy. Last time I won a title was over two years ago and I couldn’t really enjoy the moment, couldn’t really soak it in. Obviously there were a lot of other issues at hand,” Balor said. “But thankfully I’m feeling pretty good, body’s good. I don’t know if you seen but I could raise the title over my head out there in Houston. So, I’m feeling good, I’m pretty sure that this title reign is going to last longer than, what? 22 hours?”

Balor was also asked about the odds being stacked against him going into Elimination Chamber and if he ever thought it might be too much.

“Listen, the odds have been stacked against me my whole career. I like it that way,” Balor said. “Being the underdog suits me. People seem to underestimate Finn Balor every time, but every time I step into the ring, I deliver. And I am the new Intercontinental Champion.”

The Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show featured a discussion on the match where panelist Sam Roberts said Balor is unable to win big matches without bringing The Demon to the fight. Balor responded to those comments by Roberts after winning the title.

“Unlike Sam Roberts, I like to do my talking in the ring,” Balor laughed “And you know, I know Sam Roberts has a face for radio, so maybe he should stay on it.”

– It’s worth noting that WWE did not announce an attendance number for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as they usually do. The arena was packed but not sold out. One fan in attendance estimated that the arena was around 90% full with very few sections tarped off. Our correspondent also noted that “the crowd seemed dead for most of the show” but that “they reacted appropriately” at times. They also noted that there were a good number of families in attendance.

– Sami Zayn took to Twitter after WWE Elimination Chamber and gave thanks to Kofi Kingston and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan for their performances at the end of the Chamber match main event. That match saw Bryan retain by defeating Kofi last. Other match participants were Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

Zayn wrote, “Thanks for making me feel again. @TrueKofi & @WWEDanielBryan”

Sami, who has been out of action since June 2018, is expected back in the ring for WWE soon after undergoing surgery on both shoulders last year. You can see his full tweet below: