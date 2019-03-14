Finn Balor’s Demon To Return At WrestleMania 35?

It looks like we could be seeing Finn Balor’s Demon King character make a return at WrestleMania 35.

A fan on Twitter revealed an advertisement from the WWE Network earlier today, which shows The Demon along with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. You can see a screenshot of the ad below.

It was believed that Balor would defend the WWE Intercontinental Title in a multi-man match at WrestleMania until he dropped the title to Lashley on this week’s RAW. There’s no word yet on who Balor will be facing now but a return for The Demon indicates a significant match.

Balor last brought The Demon King out for his SummerSlam 2018 win over Baron Corbin.