First-Ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match Announced

RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced on tonight’s RAW that the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match will take place at the Chamber pay-per-view next month.

No word yet on all Chamber participants but RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will be in the match and her title will be on the line.

The men’s Chamber match participants will be determined with 3 qualifying matches on tonight’s RAW and 3 more qualifiers next week.

The Chamber pay-per-view will take place on February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas.