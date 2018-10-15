First Look at the NXT UK Tag Team Championship Titles

The NXT UK TV tapings were held today in Plymouth, and Triple H & General Manager Johnny Saint gave fans a first look at the new NXT UK Tag Team Titles titles.
BREAKING NEWS: @TripleH and @JohnnySaintWWE unveil the #NXTUK Tag Team Titles at the @NXTUK TV taping in #NXTUKPlymouth!
See the very first episode of #NXTUK this Wednesday at 8pm GMT/3pm ET ONLY on @WWENetwork! @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/38wdPohjB3
— WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2018
The first episode of NXT UK airs this Wednesday at 8pm GMT/3pm ET on the WWE Network.