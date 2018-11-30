First Match Revealed For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced Natalya and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax for Monday’s RAW in Houston, Texas.

The match was made after Jax, Snuka and The Riott Squad attacked Rousey and Natalya on this week’s show. Jax is set to challenge Rousey for her title at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Monday’s RAW will also feature an appearance by Dean Ambrose.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the tag team match:

Rousey teams with The Queen of Harts to battle Nia Jax and Tamina

One week after Nia Jax and Tamina set a Riott Squad trap for Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya, The Baddest Woman on the Planet teams up with The Queen of Harts to battle The Irresistible Force and her imposing enforcer in tag team action on Raw in Houston.

Who will gain key momentum less than two weeks before Rousey defends her title against Jax at WWE TLC?

Don’t miss any of the action on Monday Night Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!