First WWE 2K19 Screenshots Revealed

WWE Games has released the first two screenshots from the WWE 2K19 video game, featuring cover Superstar & WWE Champion AJ Styles. You can see the screenshots below.
WWE 2K19 hits stores worldwide on October 9 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.
