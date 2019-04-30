Tonight’s WWE RAW opened with Alexa Bliss announcing the 4 red brand participants for the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match – Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre.

There’s no word yet on when Bliss will reveal the other MITB Ladder Match participants, but it should be on tonight’s show. Stay tuned for more updates.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card coming out of the opening segment with Bliss:

Men’s MITB Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. 4 SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women’s MITB Ladder Match

TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns vs. Elias