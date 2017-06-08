Flashback Photo Of Roman Reigns & The Usos, MITB Segment In Slow Motion WWE Stock
– Below is slow motion video of Tuesday night’s WWE SmackDown opening segment, which saw SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveal the new women’s Money In the Bank briefcase.
– WWE stock was down 0.24% on Wednesday, closing at $20.43 per share. The high was $20.60 and the low was $20.37.
– Below is a viral photo of Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos signing their letters-in-intent for Georgia Tech and West Alabama back in February 2003. Roman, Jimmy and Jey were football players for Escambia High School in Escambia County, Florida at the time.
Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso sign their college football letters of intent, February 2003. @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns #WWE #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/lSrrqwxFpX
— Denny Burkholder (@DennyBurkholder) June 4, 2017