Flashback Photo Of Roman Reigns & The Usos, MITB Segment In Slow Motion WWE Stock

– Below is slow motion video of Tuesday night’s WWE SmackDown opening segment, which saw SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveal the new women’s Money In the Bank briefcase.

– WWE stock was down 0.24% on Wednesday, closing at $20.43 per share. The high was $20.60 and the low was $20.37.

– Below is a viral photo of Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos signing their letters-in-intent for Georgia Tech and West Alabama back in February 2003. Roman, Jimmy and Jey were football players for Escambia High School in Escambia County, Florida at the time.