Foley On Why He Planned To Skip WWE Events In Orlando, Cena & Nikki’s Mothers, The Hardys

– John Cena noted on this week’s NBC “Today” show appearance with fiancee Nikki Bella that he did not know his mother was going to be at ringside for the WrestleMania 33 match against The Miz and Maryse, and the post-match proposal. Nikki’s friend Eileen recorded this ringside video of the proposal, which shows Mama Bella and Mama Cena getting emotional. The video also shows Cena and Nikki stopping to greet their family members before heading to the back.

– Mick Foley appeared at Jim Ross’ “Ringside” event in Orlando on Sunday and noted that he originally planned not to attend any WWE events during WrestleMania 33 Week in order to keep the storyline of him being “fired” as RAW General Manager going, according to PWInsider. However, Stephanie McMahon pushed for Foley to attend the WWE events in town that week. Foley was interviewed on camera at the WWE Hall of Fame with daughter Noelle Foley during the Red Carpet pre-show.

– As seen below, WWE Shop has released a new retro t-shirt for RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase.