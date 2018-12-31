Former Champion Leaves Impact Wrestling

DJZ took to Twitter today and revealed that he is done with Impact Wrestling due to his contract expiring.

He wrote, “At midnight tonight, i will be a free agent for the first time in 7 years …and 2019 seems like the perfect time to be available for whatever new opportunities may come my way.”

DJZ first debuted with TNA back in 2011, under the Zema Ion ring name. He would go on to become a two-time X Division Champion and a one-time Tag Team Champion with Andrew Everett.

There’s no word yet on if WWE has any interest in signing DJZ but the rumors will likely pick up as we get ready for the next WWE Performance Center Class of recruits in January.

On a related note, DJZ tweeted this clip from his last indie match of 2018 from the weekend and revealed a new version of his ZDT move: