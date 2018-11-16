Former Champion Leaves Impact For WWE?

Former Impact X Division and Tag Team Champion Trevor Lee has left the company.

Lee reportedly gave notice to Impact officials that he was finishing up with the company, according to PWInsider. His contract officially expires on December 31.

Multiple sources have confirmed that there is interest in signing Lee for the WWE NXT brand. WWE is set to announce another round of signings for the January 2019 Performance Center class, so Lee could be coming in then.

Lee finished up with Impact at the TV tapings in Las Vegas earlier this week. His final match was against Killer Kross.