Former Champion Rumored To Return On SmackDown Tonight

In a possible spoiler for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, PWInsider.com reports that a former champion in WWE is expected to return to TV tonight. According to the report published late Monday night, former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James will be at SmackDown tonight at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

WWE reportedly offered a multi-year deal to James after her NXT Takeover: Toronto match against Asuka back in November.

Discussion: Who would you like to see Mickie James enter a storyline with on SmackDown?