Former Divas Champion Booked For WrestleMania, Fans On Coolest WM Entrance, WWE & SMOSH Games

– As seen below, the crew from SMOSH Games recently joined up with Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel to play Gang Beasts with Cesaro, Rich Swann and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will have the coolest entrance at WrestleMania 33 this year – The Undertaker, hosts The New Day, Charlotte Flair, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon, John Cena and Nikki Bella, Sasha Banks or other. As of this writing, 43% voted for The Deadman while 16% went with Wyatt, 14% for Cena and Nikki, 11% for other, 7% for The New Day, 5% for Shane and 4% for Sasha.

– WWE is bringing in former Divas Champion Eve Torres to Orlando for WrestleMania 33 weekend, according to PWInsider. Eve will likely be appearing at WrestleMania Axxess but it’s also possible she’s being brought in for whatever angle they had planned for former female Superstars they have been contacting. Speculation has been that former talents such as Kelly Kelly and Lisa Marie Varon may compete in the SmackDown Women’s Title match that will see Alexa Bliss defend against an unspecified number of available women on the SmackDown roster.