Former ECW Champion Returning to United States

Former ECW World Champion Masato Tanaka, 45, will be making his return to the United States at the end of December.

Tanaka has been announced for Absolute Intense Wrestling on Friday 12/28 in Parma, Ohio. His opponent is TBA.

On Saturday 12/29, Tanaka will debut for Game Changer Wrestling in Asbury Park, NJ. Tanaka will be taking on PCO for the first time ever dream match.

Tanaka had a legendary feud with the late Mike Awesome in FMW that made it’s way to the original ECW along with a match at WWE’s One Night Stand. His last matches in the United States were over Wrestlemania 30 weekend in New Orleans, LA.

He currently wrestles for Pro Wrestling NOAH and ZERO-ONE. Tanaka lost the ZERO-ONE Championship to Daisuke Sekimoto earlier today in Japan.