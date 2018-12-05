Former ROH Star To Debut On WWE NXT Tonight, Matches For NXT UK Today

– The following matches were taped for today’s WWE NXT UK episodes on the WWE Network:

* Flash Morgan Webster vs. Jordan Devlin (3pm)

* Travis Banks confronts Wolfgang & The Coffey Brothers (3pm)

* Banks vs. Wolfgang (4pm)

* Appearances by Ligero, NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and others (4pm)

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s regular NXT episode:

* Matt Riddle vs. Punishment Martinez

* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) vs. Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler (with Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir) vs. Dakota Kai

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa appears