Former TNA Knockouts Champion & More Announced For WWE’s MYC

WWE has announced three new competitors for The Mae Young Classic – former TNA Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne (Ashley Rayne), Priscilla Kelly and Xia Brookside (daughter to WWE Coach Robbie Brookside).

The 2018 MYC takes place in early August to air later this summer on the WWE Network. The finals will air on October 28th at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

WWE now has 23 talents confirmed for the 32-woman tournament – Rayne, Kelly, Brookside, Meiko Satomura, Toni Storm, Isla Dawn, Zeuxis, Lacey Lane, Karen Q, Mia Yim, Killer Kelly, Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Kaitlyn, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Nicole Matthews, Jinny, Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban and Reina Gonzalez. Crystal was previously announced but removed from WWE’s listing.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the latest three competitors:

Ashley Rayne, Priscilla Kelly and Xia Brookside join Mae Young Classic 2018

Multi-time champion Ashley Rayne, the fast-rising Priscilla Kelly and 19-year-old wunderkind Xia Brookside are the latest athletes to be confirmed for this year’s Mae Young Classic.

The 32-woman tournament, which features competitors from around the globe, kicks off on WWE Network later this summer, with the finals taking place at WWE’s historic and first all-women’s pay-per-view, WWE Evolution, on Oct. 28.

Ashley Rayne

A 13-year ring veteran from Columbus, Ohio, Ashley Rayne will not be intimidated by the Classic’s world-class field. Fighting far and wide, with tours of Japan, the U.K., mainland Europe and the United Arab Emigrates under her belt, Rayne has crossed paths with the likes of former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James in the past. Her preferred finishing move, the Cross Rayne, is a vicious rolling cutter that threatens to twist opponents’ heads off their shoulders.

Priscilla Kelly

Making her pro debut a little over three years ago, 21-year-old Priscilla Kelly of Moon Creek, Ga., has already developed an ability to wage wicked mind games inside the ring. Though Kelly is equally capable of out-grappling her foes as staggering them with stomps and strikes, her physical prowess is trumped by her penchant for dominating the psychological struggle. Kelly is known to employ unorthodox tactics, including licking and biting her opponent to gain the edge.

Xia Brookside

The youngest woman to be announced for the Mae Young Classic so far, 19-year-old Xia Brookside of Leicester, England, enters the competition an already-decorated champion, having battled all over the globe while capturing titles and winning tournaments. The spunky up-and-comer — the daughter of United Kingdom legend and WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside — specializes in classic British grappling techniques, but also brings a hard-hitting influence from her experiences competing in Japan.