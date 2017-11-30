Former TNA Star On Being In WWE NXT, Ken Shamrock Shoot Interview Trailer, WWE Studios

– The latest “Vince Russo’s Attitude” DVD from Kayfabe Commentaries features former WWE Intercontinental Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock. Below is a trailer for the shoot interview, which is now available on DVD and OnDemand:

– It looks like former TNA star Gunner (Chad Lail), who has been wrestling under his real name since signing with WWE NXT earlier this year, is headed out for his first NXT Road Trip tour this weekend for the East Coast live events in Pittsburgh, Altoona and Bel Air. The former Impact TV & Impact Tag Team Champion tweeted the following today:

My first road tour with WWE NXT. I’ve had a pretty blessed career. Being able to call this place home daily is what I’ve worked for. @WWENXT — Chad Lail (@ChadLailWWE) November 30, 2017

– As noted on Wednesday, it was announced that WWE Studios is expanding into scripted TV series, animation and digital content as they look to grow the studio into a broad-based production operation. Below is the full press release on the expansion, including the comments from Vince McMahon and WWE Studios President Michael Luisi:

WWE Studios goes multiplatform

WWE announced that WWE Studios, the organization’s motion picture production arm, will expand its mandate to include scripted, non-scripted, family and animated television and digital content.

Michael Luisi, President of WWE Studios, will continue to oversee the studio and the new television and digital directive, and the Studio will be represented by global talent agency WME in these endeavors.

“Given the size of our fan base and their appetite for WWE programming well beyond our core in-ring shows Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE, this is the ideal time to further establish the WWE brand with new genres across platforms,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “WWE Studios is open for business with this new TV and digital initiative.”

“Our new expanded focus on television and digital continues to push WWE Studios as a multi-platform production company with the ability to create original content for global distribution, as we have successfully done for the big screen,” said Michael Luisi, President WWE Studios. “We look forward to identifying key partners to work alongside us while creating opportunities to use our on-screen WWE talent in new and exciting ways.”

WWE has already seen success with hit shows Total Divas and Total Bellas on E!, and has a much-anticipated Andre the Giant documentary in partnership with HBO set to premiere in 2018. WWE Studios has produced movies such as “The Call” and “The Marine” franchise, and has most recently teamed up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Film4 to produce the feature film “Fighting with My Family,” written and directed by Stephen Merchant (The Office, Hello Ladies), which MGM will distribute worldwide.