Former WCW & WWE Star Tom Zenk Passes Away At 59

Former WWE and WCW star Tom Zenk passed away on Saturday, December 9th at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. He was 59 years old.

The death of “The Z Man” were revealed this weekend as The Star Tribune in Minneapolis published his obituary.

Zenk first worked with WWE in 1986 and 1987, then WCW from 1989-1994. He was a NWA United States Tag Team Champion, a WCW TV Champion, a WCW World Six-Man Tag Team Champion and a NWA United States Tag Team Champion. Zenk was also known for attending high school in Robbinsdale along with Curt Hennig, Rick Rude, Nikita Koloff, John Nord, Barry Darsow and Brady Boone.

Below is Zenk’s obituary along with some videos from his career:

Thomas Erwin Zenk

Zenk, Thomas Erwin age 59, of Golden Valley, MN, passed away on Dec. 9, 2017 at the North Memorial Medical Center. Survived by parents, Robert J. and Lois Zenk; siblings, Robert Jr. (Beth), Kathryn Zenk James (Raymond) and James L. (Jo); 8 nieces and nephews, A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Saturday 1/13/18 at 11:00 AM at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 215 S. 8th St., Mpls. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Private family burial will take place at St. Nicholas Cemetery, in Carver, MN Washburn-McReavy.com Robbinsdale Chapel 763-537-2333