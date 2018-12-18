Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam Teases Comeback To Wrestling?

Wrestling veteran Rob Van Dam fueled social media speculation on a return to the spotlight this week.

Responding to a fan who asked what RVD has been doing and said they haven’t heard anything about him in a while, The Whole F’N Show wrote, “You will soon…”

The former WWE Champion last appeared on WWE TV for the run in 2013 and 2014. His last match came in August 29, a loss to Seth Rollins on SmackDown. RVD last appeared for Impact Wrestling in 2013, when it was still known as TNA. Van Dam has worked some indie dates since leaving WWE in 2014, including dates for Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore and Insane Championship Wrestling in the UK.

RVD stated in December 2017 that a November 2016 concussion “caused visual impairment” that has “disqualified me from working for the WWE.” He also noted that WWE decided not to renew his merchandise contract, which expired in July 2017. Those comments came after RVD told Sports Illustrated in September 2017 that he had video game-related talks with WWE. He said, “I’ve talked to WWE recently, but it’s about the new video games that are coming out. That was more of a business talk about that, but when the business is right and it’s the right time to go back, that, of course, is then always a possibility.”

Below is RVD’s tweet: