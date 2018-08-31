Home
24W on Facebook
24W on Twitter
MMA News
Search
24Wrestling
Home
24W on Facebook
24W on Twitter
MMA News
Home
Pictures
Former WWE Divas Reunite
Former WWE Divas Reunite
By
Bob Krites
-
August 31, 2018
Rosa and Summer reunite at Starrcast..
Latest News
Change To Be Announced For WWE Super Show-Down Tag Team Match?
September 1, 2018
WWE has updated their preview for the Super Show-Down match with John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Elias. Super Show-Down takes...
Rumor Killer On WWE NXT Star Being Sent To Indie Shows Over Backstage Heat
September 1, 2018
Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter to shoot down any rumors of The Velveteen Dream being sent to work upcoming EVOLVE shows due to backstage...
Scott Hall Misses Indie Show Due To Medical Emergency
September 1, 2018
WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall missed last Saturday's Rival Pro Wrestling one-year anniversary show in Pomona, California due to a medical emergency. No...
Former WWE Divas Reunite
August 31, 2018
Rosa and Summer reunite at Starrcast..
Trending Articles
Bray Wyatt Set For A Push On RAW?
August 30, 2018
The @WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has broken several legitimate scoops in the past year or so, noted that Bray Wyatt is in line for...
Possible Role For Shawn Michaels At WWE Super Show-Down
August 30, 2018
There's speculation on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels working as the special referee for Triple H vs. The Undertaker at the October 6...
Big NXT Name Debuting For EVOLVE
August 31, 2018
WWN announced the following: NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream will wrestle at EVOLVE 112 on Sept. 7th in Joppa, MD and EVOLVE 113 on Sept. 8th...
Rumors On AJ Lee Returning To WWE Soon
August 31, 2018
Regarding recent online rumors of WWE talking to AJ Lee about returning to the company for the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view on October 28, The...
Rumor Killer On A New “Paul Heyman Guy” In WWE
August 30, 2018
There is said to be no truth to the rumors of WWE putting Kevin Owens with Paul Heyman, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter....
Contact Us
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy