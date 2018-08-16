Former WWE & ECW Wrestler Justin Credible Arrested

Connecticut state court records show that former WWE & ECW star Justin Credible (Peter Polaco) is currently incarcerated at the New Haven Correctional Center in New Haven, CT.

The 44 year old was arrested on Tuesday, August 14 for Felony Criminal Violation of a Protective Order and Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct. His current status is listed as “unsentenced” but he does have a bond of $7,500. The case status for the August 14 incident is listed as “Awaiting Plea” and the next activity, likely a hearing, is scheduled for Tuesday, September 4 at 10am in Waterbury, CT.

Court records show Credible also has a court date scheduled for Friday, March 29, 2019 for 2017 cases he picked up. It looks like those cases were referred to the “Family Violence” court program and they currently have a status of “Awaiting Disposition/ Referred to Family Relations Officer” listed. Credible was arrested on Friday, March 3, 2017 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct and Misdemeanor Threatening 2nd Degree. He was then arrested on Friday, December 1, 2017 for Felony Criminal Violation of a Protective Order, Misdemeanor Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree. Those two 2017 cases were ran together for the March 29, 2019 court date.

Credible made these tweets on Monday, one day before the arrest:

For sale 1994 #wwe Aldo Montoya black & white 100% original WWF pictures. Autograph DM me if interested best offer extremely rare Collector pic.twitter.com/eICHjcsp4Z — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) August 13, 2018