Former WWE Personality Makes Suicide “Joke” Before RAW, Police & WWE Investigate

Former WWE personality Jason Sensation, who was also a regular on the Canadian indie scene for years, made a controversial tweet before tonight’s WWE RAW in Toronto and claimed he would be committing suicide during the show.

Sensation wrote, “I got my gun through security & will shoot myself in the head & kill myself during tonight’s #RAW in Toronto. Don’t ya dare miss it!!!” Thanks for the memories @WWE”

It should be noted that Jason’s Twitter account has since been deactivated.

Toronto police were notified by several fans watching on social media and in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Police were telling fans that they were well aware of the tweet and were investigating it, and looking for Sensation in the arena. WWE was also aware of the situation and investigating.

Sensation was best known for playing Owen Hart in the infamous DX skits on The Nation of Domination.

UPDATE: Raj Giri of WrestlingINC spoke with Vince Russo after Russo heard from Sensation. Sensation said it was a joke, he is sorry and he is OK.

Below is a screenshot of the tweet. We will keep you updated on the situation.