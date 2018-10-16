Former WWE Star Announced for ROH Survival of the Fittest

ROH announced the following:

The 13th annual Survival of the Fittest returns to Ring of Honor on Sunday November 4, emanating LIVE from Columbus, OH’s Express Live, broadcasting LIVE for all HonorClub Members! First-round match winners will compete in a six-man elimination match at the end of the night. The winner of the Survival of the Fittest Finals will receive a future Ring of Honor World Championship opportunity!

Eleven individuals have won the previous twelve Survival of the Fittest Tournaments, with seven out of eleven individual winners eventually winning the ROH World Championship! With the list of former winners a true who’s who of professional wrestling, including current ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, the only three-time ROH World Champion Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Roderick Strong, and more, this year’s winner has a chance to add their name to a list of legends with an opportunity to write their name in the history books as a potential future ROH World Champion.

The seventh entrant in this year’s tournament is a South African native who has competed all over the globe since becoming a professional wrestler at age 16. Risk taking, high flying, death defying international star “Darewolf” PJ Black makes his ROH debut in Survival of the Fittest 2018!

PJ Black has rightfully earned a reputation as one of the most innovative high flyers in wrestling, developing the style through early travels across Africa and Europe. Black came to the United States in 2008, competing in main events of major Pay Per View events as a young competitor. Now, Black creates his own schedule, wrestling where he wants, when he wants, recently adapting the Lucha style and competing for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. And his eye has turned to the ROH World Championship!

Can “Darewolf” make history and earn a ROH World Championship opportunity on his first night? Join us in Columbus or stream Survival of the Fittest LIVE for HonorClub to find out!

Survival of the Fittest returns on Sunday November 4 and will be broadcast LIVE for all HonorClub members! But there is no better way to experience the hard-hitting, in-your-face action of ROH than to do so LIVE! Limited tickets remain to this marquee event! Get yours NOW!

RING OF HONOR SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST 2018

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 04TH

MEET & GREETS @ 05:00 PM ET

BELL TIME @ 07:00 PM ET

EXPRESS LIVE!

405 NEIL AVE

43215 COLUMBUS, OH

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST PARTICIPANTS

“HOT SAUCE” TRACY WILLIAMS

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

ANDREW EVERETT

JONATHAN GRESHAM

COLIN DELANEY

FLIP GORDON

PJ BLACK

& MORE INTERNATIONAL STARS TO BE ANNOUNCED

SIGNED TO APPEAR:

ROH World Champion Jay Lethal

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions “The American Nightmare” Cody & The Young Bucks

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes

ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb

Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai

“Hangman” Adam Page

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky)

SIlas Young

Chris Sabin

Shane Taylor

Card Subject To Change