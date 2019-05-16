Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro has passed away at the age of 39, according to The Blast.

Massaro reportedly passed away today but details of her death have not been announced. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner in New York told The Blast that Massaro passed on Thursday and was brought to the medical examiner’s office. Her death is currently under investigation by that office.

Police sources told The Blast that a “rescue call” came in at 5:23am ET from Massaro’s home in Smithtown, which is about 1.5 hours from New York City. First responders then took Massaro to a local hospital and that’s where she passed. Police do not believe foul play was involved, and are classifying her death as non-criminal.

Massaro won the 2005 WWE RAW Divas Search and went on to sign with the company. She was with WWE until July 2008 but made just a few wrestling appearances since then. She had announced in March of this year that she was making a return to wrestling.

Massaro would have turned 40 on May 26. She leaves behind a daughter.

Stay tuned for updates on Massaro’s passing.