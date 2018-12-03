Former WWE Star Left Embarrassed & Angry After Recent Doctor Visit

24W Staff
Former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall recently shared an embarrassing story on Twitter after an incident at The Pain Management Group in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

As seen in the tweets below, Hall found staff at the office looking up her mugshot from a previous arrest. Hall said she was “brought to tears with embarrassment and anger” over what happened. She also said she spoke with a Physician’s Assistant about the matter they defended the receptionists who were looking up her information on Google.

Hall was arrested for battery in 2012 and then for DUI in 2015. She did not indicate which mugshot the staffers were looking at.

You can see Jillian’s related tweets below: