Former WWE Star Returns To Impact, Impact Welcomes Brian Cage, Barbed Wire Massacre

– As noted, OVE and Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX will do battle in a Barbed Wire Massacre match on next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode. Below is a preview for the match with footage:

– Former WWE and Impact star Tyrus returned to Impact at last night’s TV tapings in Orlando. His return will air in February some time. Tyrus is aligned with Ethan Carter III. They teamed up to face Johnny Impact and Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal.

– Lucha Underground star Brian Cage made his Impact debut at Thursday’s tapings in Orlando. He previously worked the “One Night Only: Destination X” special in 2014 but this was his official debut. The 2014 match saw Cage and Crazzy Steve lose to Sanada in a X Division Title tournament match. Last night’s tapings saw Cage wrestle two matches that will air in February, both against enhancement talents. Impact posted the following tweet to officially welcome Cage to the company:

There are some BIG names showing up at the IMPACT taping tonight at @UniversalORL! Here's an exclusive First Look at one of them. Any guesses who it is? pic.twitter.com/Fxhpt3I8SN — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2018