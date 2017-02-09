Former WWE Star Ricardo Rodriguez Shot At, Photo Of His Shot-Out Car Windshield

Earlier this week, former WWE performer Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesús Rodriguez) took to social media to share details about an unfortunate and dangerous incident he was the victim of.

Rodriguez took to his official Twitter page this past Tuesday, where he revealed that he was shot at by a gun while driving in his car.

If that didn’t sound serious enough, the former personal Spanish ring announcer for Alberto Del Rio in WWE shared a photo of his vehicle that shows his back windshield shot out, indicating that bullets actually hit his car while he was driving.

Rodriguez wrote the following message to go with the aforementioned photo of the shot-out back windshield in his car.

“To the asshole that literally shot at us and took out my back window while driving…. F*CK YOU,” wrote an understandably emotional Rodriguez.

You can view Ricardo Rodriguez’s tweet, which includes the photo of his shot-up car below.