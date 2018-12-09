Former WWE Star Has Seizure at HOH Show

Former WWE star Big Cass suffered a seizure and fell to the floor in the lobby at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, as the House of Hardcore event went to intermission. He had just walked into the lobby from backstage so he could sell autographs and photos.

An ambulance was called and EMTs tended to Cass, who was scheduled to appear on the second half of the show but obviously, that won’t be happening.

Tommy Dreamer came to the ring and asked fans to say a prayer.

Cass was taken to the hospital via ambulance.