Former WWE Women’s Champion Wrestles Her Retirement Match

Former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle wrestled her final match at the House Of Hardcore 36: Blizzard Brawl 2017 event in Wisconsin.

Michelle competed in her first match since parting ways with WWE back in 2009, defeating Lisa Marie Varon in what was also billed as her retirement bout.

Featured below are several clips and photos from Candice Michelle’s retirement match segment during last night’s HOH 36 event. For complete HOH 36 results, click here.