Four Members Of WrestleMania 33 “Kickoff Show” Panel Revealed

While no matches or special pre-advertised segments have been announced for the “Kickoff Show” pre-show for this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view, the four WWE personalities that will be the members of the “expert panel” have been confirmed.

The four WWE talents that will make up the panel for what will be a special two-hour pre-show on the WWE Network leading fans into this year’s “Ultimate Thrill Ride” will be the usual suspects — Renee Young, Booker T and Jerry Lawler, as well as special panel guest Shawn Michaels.

The same foursome were also featured on the panel for the WWE Royal Rumble “Kickoff Show” this past January.

WrestleMania 33 takes place this Sunday, April 2, 2017 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network. Join us here on 4/2 for live play-by-play results coverage of the show.