Four More Names Rumored For This Year’s WWE Hall Of Fame Class

As WrestleMania 33 weekend draws closer, more rumored names for this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame class continue to surface.

In addition to those previously reported, including Diamond Dallas Page and “Ravishing” Rick Rude, new names rumored for the 2017 class include William Regal, Christian, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster (I.R.S.)” Rotunda, Earthquake, Typhoon.

As noted, there has been some talk of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson going in soon. With the actual “headline induction” spot still to be filled, there has been some talk as of late regarding the possibility of The Undertaker going in this year.

The 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony takes place during WrestleMania 33 weekend, airing live on the WWE Network from Orlando, Florida on Saturday, April 1st.