Fox Includes WWE In New Programming Video, Charlotte Flair On Fox, Disney – WWE Studios

– WWE is featured in a new video from Fox that highlights their line of programming moving forward. You can see the clip of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso splashing Sheamus at the 1:05 mark in the video above. WWE is featured with other shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, Premier Boxing Champions, soccer, Empire, The Masked Singer, 911, Masterchef Junior and others. SmackDown will premiere on Fox on Friday, October 19 of this year.

– The video above was released to mark Disney taking over ownership of 21st Century Fox earlier this week. Because of the ownership change, Disney now owns the distribution rights for several WWE Studios movies, including The Marine franchise, Santa’s Little Helper, 12 Rounds 2 and Jingle All The Way 2.

– WWE Superstars are starting to make SmackDown-related appearances on Fox as the two sides plan for the big blue brand premiere in October. As seen below, Charlotte Flair was on a Fox Sports Road Show panel earlier today with Erin Andrews, Chris Myers, Mark Silverman, Tony Gonzales and Joel Klatt.

Flair wrote, “So excited for the opportunity to join Fox Sports in the fall and honored to be a part of the FOX Family!!! (Fan girl moment with @ErinAndrews) #WWE #SmackDown”

