Fox To Air More WWE Programming Next Year?, Why NXT Is Staying On The WWE Network

WWE SmackDown is scheduled to go to Friday nights on Fox beginning October 19, 2019, but it looks like there could be more WWE programming on the Fox networks.

There is said to be a very good chance that FS1 will air a SmackDown pre-show each Friday night, according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. There’s also talk of FS1 hosting post-shows following major WWE pay-per-view events, such as SummerSlam.

Regarding on-air talents for the potential WWE pre-shows and post-shows on FS1, Deitsch noted that the talents would be hired by Fox but there would likely be some kind of approval from WWE.

There has been speculation on WWE NXT possibly airing on FS1 but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that sources close to the situation say this will not be happening as WWE wants to keep NXT exclusive to the WWE Network.

It was reported earlier this summer that there was talk of doing a weekly WWE studio show on FS1, perhaps on Wednesday nights.