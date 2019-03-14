Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals He Pitched Kofi Kingston Gauntlet Match Several Years Ago

Former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze, Jr. took to Twitter today and revealed that he pitched a big Gauntlet Match for Kofi Kingston more than 10 years ago at WWE HQ. Prinze said the idea fell on deaf ears.

He wrote, “Pitched the Kofi gauntlet at Titan Tower over a decade ago to deaf ears. This journey he’s on is real. Kofi tells a hell of a story in the ring and I hope you watch this chapter.”

As noted, next week’s WWE SmackDown episode will feature Kofi vs. Randy Orton, Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe in a Gauntlet Match. Per Vince McMahon, Kofi will earn a WrestleMania 35 title shot against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan if he can win the Gauntlet.