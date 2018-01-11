Full Brackets Revealed For WWE Mixed Match Challenge

WWE has revealed the full brackets for the Mixed Match Challenge tournament that begins next Tuesday night on Facebook Watch. There will be one match each week and the first week will feature Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya vs. Finn Balor and Sasha Banks.

The semi-finals will feature a special “second chance fan vote” where the fans will be able to give an eliminated team a second chance.

Below are the brackets:

Week 1: Finn Balor and Sasha Banks vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya

Week 2: The Miz and Asuka vs. Big E and Carmella

Week 3: Braun Strowman and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch

Week 4: Goldust and Alicia Fox vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Week 5: Elias and Bayley vs. Rusev and Lana

Week 6: Apollo Crews and Nia Jax vs. Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Week 7: Balor/Banks or Nakamura/Natalya vs. Miz/Asuka or Big E/Carmella

Week 8: Strowman/Bliss or Zayn/Lynch vs. Goldust/Fox or Uso/Naomi

Week 9: Elias/Bayley or Rusev/Lana vs. Crews/Jax or Roode/Flair

Week 10: Balor/Banks or Nakamura/Natalya or Miz/Asuka or Big E/Carmella vs. Strowman/Bliss or Zayn/Lynch or Goldust/Fox or Uso/Naomi

Week 11: Elias/Bayley or Rusev/Lana or Crews/Nia or Roode/Flair vs. 2nd Chance Team

Week 12, Finals: Balor/Banks or Nakamura/Natalya or Miz/Asuka or Big E/Carmella or Strowman/Bliss or Zayn/Lynch or Goldust/Fox or Uso/Naomi vs. Elias/Bayley or Rusev/Lana or Crews/Nia or Roode/Flair or 2nd Chance Team