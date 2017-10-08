Full Card For Tonight’s WWE Hell In A Cell Event

Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Hell In a Cell coverage from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Coverage begins at 7pm with the Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the card for tonight:
Falls Count Anywhere Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Usos vs. The New Day
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya
WWE United States Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
Breezango brings back The Fashion Files
Kickoff Pre-show
Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley