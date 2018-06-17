Full Card For Tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank PPV

Join us tonight at 6pm EST for live WWE Money In the Bank coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Tonight’s show will take place from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

Below is the confirmed card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. a member of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Title

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Elias vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Carmella

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley

Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Bludgeon Brothers