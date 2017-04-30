Full Card For Tonight’s WWE Payback PPV From San Jose
Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Payback pay-per-view coverage from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Below is the final card going into tonight’s RAW brand event:
House of Horrors Match
Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton
RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Kickoff Pre-show
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Kickoff Pre-show
The Miz and Maryse host a special edition of MizTV with Finn Balor