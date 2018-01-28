Full Card For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV

Remember to join us tonight at 5pm EST for live WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view coverage from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current card for tonight:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Tye Dillinger, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Roman Reigns, TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, TBA

Guest Ring Announcer: Maria Menounos

Guest Commentator: Stephanie McMahon

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

2 of 3 Falls for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Usos

Kickoff Pre-show

WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode defends in the first-ever Glorious US Open Challenge

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado vs. TJP, Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher