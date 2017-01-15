Full Content Listing For WWE’s “DDP: Positively Living” DVD & Blu-ray Set
This week, WWE released details on their new DVD and Blu-ray project focused on former WCW star Diamond Dallas Page (DDP).
Below, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com is the complete content listing for all three discs included in the set dubbed, “DDP: Positively Living.”
The WWE DVD and Blu-ray “Positively Living” on DDP is scheduled to be released on March 21st in the United States.
DISC 1
Documentary:
Anything is Possible
The Old Neighborhood
Work Ethic
The Bar Business
Becoming Diamond Dallas
Making His Mark
Announcer-Turned-Wrestler
The Right Guy
Full Confidence
It Feels Real
End of an Era
Bookending His Career
DDP Yoga
A Special Gift
Defying the Odds
DISC 2
Stories:
The Shore Town
Dallas’ Girls
Jay Leno
Goldberg
Emotional Gravity
Giving Back The Money
Malone’s Mom
Getting in Touch
Train Hopping
Don’t Mess With Sally
High Stakes
DDP Tryout Reel
Matches:
The Diamond Exchange (The Diamond Studd & Diamond Dallas Page) vs. Brian Lee & Chris Sullivan
World Championship Wrestling • December 7, 1991
Diamond Dallas Page & Mike Graham vs. Jushin “Thunder” Liger & Bill Kazmaier
WCW Starrcade • December 29, 1991
Diamond Dallas Page & Cactus Jack vs. Dustin Rhodes & Barry Windham
World Championship Wrestling • March 14, 1992
Diamond Dallas Page, Vinnie Vegas & Johnny Flamingo vs. Marcus Bagwell, Brad Armstrong & Johnny B. Badd
WCW Saturday Night • December 5, 1992
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Johnny B. Badd
WCW Spring Stampede • April 17, 1994
WCW United States Championship Match
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Eddie Guerrero
WCW Starrcade • December 29, 1996
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Mark Starr
WCW Monday Nitro • January 12, 1997
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Macho Man Randy Savage
WCW Spring Stampede • April 6, 1997
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Hollywood Hogan
WCW Monday Nitro • October 27, 1997
WCW United States Championship Match
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Curt Hennig
WCW Starrcade • December 28, 1997
WCW United States Championship Match
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Chris Jericho
WCW Monday Nitro • January 5, 1998
Raven’s Rules Match for the WCW United States Championship
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Raven
WCW Spring Stampede • April 19, 1998
DISC 3
Diamond Dallas Page & Karl Malone vs. Hollywood Hogan & Dennis Rodman
WCW Bash at the Beach • July 12, 1998
Diamond Dallas Page & Jay Leno vs. Hollywood Hogan & Eric Bischoff
WCW Road Wild • August 8, 1998
WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Goldberg
WCW Halloween Havoc • October 25, 1998
WCW United States Championship Match
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Bret “Hitman” Hart
WCW Monday Nitro • October 26, 1998
Four Corners Match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Hollywood Hogan vs. Ric Flair vs. Sting
Special Guest Referee: Macho Man Randy Savage
WCW Spring Stampede • April 11, 1999
WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Sting
WCW Monday Nitro • April 26, 1999
No Disqualification Match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Kevin Nash vs. Goldberg vs. Sting
WCW Monday Nitro • April 26, 1999
WCW Tag Team Championship Match
Diamond Dallas Page & Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Raven & Saturn
WCW Monday Nitro • May 31, 1999
European Championship Match
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Christian
WrestleMania X8 • March 17, 2002
BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES
WCW Television Championship Match
Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Renegade
WCW Fall Brawl • September 17, 1995
Battlebowl Match
Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Barbarian vs. Earl Robert Eaton vs. Ice Train vs. Scott Norton vs. Rocco Rock vs. Johnny Grunge vs. Dick Slater
WCW Slamboree • May 19, 1996
WCW United States Championship Match
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Bret “Hitman” Hart
WCW World War 3 • November 22, 1998
Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Giant
WCW Starrcade • December 27, 1998
Steel Cage Match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Jeff Jarrett
WCW Monday Nitro • April 24, 2000
Diamond Dallas Page’s WWE Debut
The Stalker is Revealed
RAW • June 18, 2001