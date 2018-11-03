Full Details for Tomorrow’s ROH Survival of the Fittest

ROH’s 2018 Survival of the Fittest event will take place Sunday 11/4 in Columbus, Ohio at Express Live. You can view the card below:
*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Bullet Club vs. The Kingdom.
*ROH Champion Jay Lethal & ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. ROH Tag Team Champions So Cal Uncensored.
The first round of the Survival of the Fittest tournament will feature:
*Silas Young vs. Marty Scurll.
*Andrew Everett vs. CMLL star Guerreri Maya Jr.
*Colin Delaney vs. Dalton Castle vs. Adam Page.
*Christopher Delaniey vs. Beer City Bruiser.
*Luchasaurus vs. PJ Black.
*Jonathan Gresham vs. Tracy Williams.
The winners will advance to the six-way Survival of the Fittest Elimination Match.
The Survival of the Fittest will stream live for Honorclub subscribers as well.