Full Details for Tonight’s CZW Cage of Death XX

Combat Zone Wrestling presents Cage of Death XX tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The event will be streaming live for subscribers of The Highspots Wrestling Network.
*THE CAGE OF DEATH: Ricky Shane Page vs. Mance Warner to crown the new CZW Champion.
*FMW Death Match legend Atsushi Onita & Matt Tremont vs. DJ Hyde & Masada.
*TABLES MATCH: CZW Tag Team Champions BLK OUT vs. The Rep.
*CZW Wired Champion Jordan Oliver vs. KC Navarro.
*Hardcore Match: The Office (Mister Claxton & Brandon Kirk & Kasey Catal & Kit Osbourne) vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Mitch Vallen & Dan O’Hare & Maria Manic
*Joe Gacy vs. Alex Reynolds
*John Silver vs. Shane Strickland vs. Rich Swann.
*Anthony Green with the Platinum Hunnies vs. David Starr
*Leyla Hirsh vs. Mercedes Martinez.
CZW will be conducting a Toys for Toys drive before the event. Please bring new, unwrapped toys.
For more on the event, visit www.CZWrestling.com.