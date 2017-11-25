Full Lineup For Tonight’s WrestleCade Supershow Event

The annual WrestleCade “Supershow” event goes down live this evening from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Featured below is the complete lineup for tonight’s show, which goes head-to-head with WWE’s Starrcade special event in Greensboro.
WRESTLECADE SUPERSHOW 2017
Impact Wrestling Championship
– Eli Drake vs. Johnny Impact vs. Jack Swagger
No Disqualification
– Taya Valkyrie vs. Ivelisse
– Joey Mercury vs. Ryback
– The Battle Royal
– Josh Woods vs. Dan Severn (with Jim Cornette)
– Amber O’Neal vs. Jungle Grrrl
– Bobby Lashley & King Mo vs. Veterans Of War
– Jerry Lawler vs. George South
– P.J. Black, Willie Mack & Jason Kincaid vs. Caleb Konley, Super Crazy & Juvi
– Luke Hawx vs. Zane Dawson vs. Tommy Dreamer
– Carlito vs.Billy Gunn
– The Spirit Squad vs. The Heatseekers vs. The Boys vs. The Extreme Horsemen