Full Lineup For Tonight’s WrestleCade Supershow Event

The annual WrestleCade “Supershow” event goes down live this evening from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Featured below is the complete lineup for tonight’s show, which goes head-to-head with WWE’s Starrcade special event in Greensboro.

WRESTLECADE SUPERSHOW 2017

Impact Wrestling Championship

– Eli Drake vs. Johnny Impact vs. Jack Swagger

No Disqualification

– Taya Valkyrie vs. Ivelisse

– Joey Mercury vs. Ryback

– The Battle Royal

– Josh Woods vs. Dan Severn (with Jim Cornette)

– Amber O’Neal vs. Jungle Grrrl

– Bobby Lashley & King Mo vs. Veterans Of War

– Jerry Lawler vs. George South

– P.J. Black, Willie Mack & Jason Kincaid vs. Caleb Konley, Super Crazy & Juvi

– Luke Hawx vs. Zane Dawson vs. Tommy Dreamer

– Carlito vs.Billy Gunn

– The Spirit Squad vs. The Heatseekers vs. The Boys vs. The Extreme Horsemen