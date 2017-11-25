Full Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Starrcade Special Event

As noted, WWE will be dusting off another classic NWA tradition this weekend, as they will be running their “Starrcade” special event at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina this evening.

Scheduled for tonight’s show, which follows another recently revived NWA tradition after the recent NXT TakeOver: WarGames special, are the following matches.

WWE STARRCADE 2017

WWE Championship

– A.J. Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Live Women’s Championship

– Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Natalya

SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship

– The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

WWE United States Championship

– Baron Corbin (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

– Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode

– Dustin Rhodes vs. Dash Wilder

– Also scheduled to appear: Ric Flair, The Hardy Boys, Ricky Steamboat and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express