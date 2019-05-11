WWE Network has announced that the service will no longer be available on several devices or platforms beginning Tuesday, May 21.

Some of the devices that will no longer offer the WWE Network app are PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Windows 10 Desktops, Sony Blu-ray players, Samsung Blu-ray players, 3rd generation and earlier Apple TVs, Amazon Fire Tablets and others.

Below is WWE’s announcement with the full list of devices that will no longer offer the service:

Our goal is always to provide you with the best possible viewing experience on WWE Network. Unfortunately, several device manufacturers have stopped updating the operating system of older products, which may impact your ability to stream high-quality video. As such, the WWE Network app will no longer be available on the devices listed below starting May 21, 2019:

* Amazon Fire Tablets

* Apple TV – 3rd Generation and earlier models

* LG – 2016 and earlier models

* PlayStation 3

* Samsung – 2016 and earlier models

* Samsung and Sony Blu-Ray Players

* Sony – non Android TVs

* Windows 10 Desktop

* Xbox 360

You can stream WWE Network on many other supported devices. For a full list, please visit WWE Network Support.

Sincerely,

WWE Network Support

www.wwe.com/wwenetwork