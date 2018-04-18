Full Rosters For WWE NXT, 205 Live, RAW & SmackDown Following Superstar Shakeup

We’re now into the new “season” for WWE and there is potential for several new storylines & match-ups now that the 2018 Superstar Shakeup has ended.

Based on what is listed on the WWE website, below are the current rosters for WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown. It should be noted that some of the NXT regulars that work live events & TV tapings are not listed on the official NXT roster.

WWE NXT

Male Superstars:

NXT Champion Aleister Black, NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Angelo Dawkins, Bobby Fish, Buddy Murphy, Cezar Bononi, Danny Burch, EC3, Fabian Aichner, Hanson, Johnny Gargano, Kassius Ohno, Lars Sullivan, Lio Rush, Montez Ford, Nick Miller, Oney Lorcan, Otis Dozovic, Ricochet, Riddick Moss, Rowe, Shane Thorne, Tino Sabbatelli, Tommaso Ciampa, Trent Seven, Tucker Knight, Tyler Bate, Velveteen Dream, Wesley Blake

Female Superstars:

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Taynara Conti, Vanessa Borne

Tag Teams:

The Undisputed Era (Strong, O’Reilly, Fish), The Street Profits (Dawkins, Ford), Burch & Lorcan, War Machine (Hanson, Rowe), TM61 (Miller, Thorne), Heavy Machinery (Dozovic, Knight), Moss & Sabbatelli, Moustache Mountain (Seven, Bate)

Others:

NXT General Manager William Regal, Kayla Braxton, Mauro Ranallo, Mike Rome, Nigel McGuinness, Paul Ellering, Tom Phillips, Percy Watson

WWE 205 Live

Male Superstars

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, Ariya Daivari, Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, Gran Metalik, Hideo Itami, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Mark Andrews, Mustafa Ali, Neville, Noam Dar, The Brian Kendrick, TJP, Tony Nese

Tag Teams

Lucha House Party (Metalik, Kalisto, Dorado), Tozawa & Itami, Gallagher & Kendrick

Others

General Manager Drake Maverick, Nigel McGuinness, Vic Joseph

WWE SmackDown

Male Superstars

WWE Champion AJ Styles, WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Harper, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rowan, Aiden English, Alexander Wolfe, Andrade “Cien” Almas, Big Cass, Big E, Cesaro, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Epico Colon, Eric Young, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Karl Anderson, Killian Dain, Kofi Kingston, Luke Gallows, Primo Colon, R-Truth, Randy Orton, Rusev, Samir Singh, Samoa Joe, Sheamus, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sin Cara, Sunil Singh, The Miz, Maryse, Tye Dillinger, Xavier Woods

Female Superstars

SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Billie Kay, Charlotte Flair, Lana, Mandy Rose, Maryse, Naomi, Nikki Bella, Peyton Royce, Sonya Deville, Tamina Snuka, Zelina Vega

Tag Teams

The Bludgeon Brothers (Rowan, Harper), Rusev Day (English, Rusev), SAnitY (Wolfe, Young, Dain), The New Day (Big E, Kingston, Woods), The Bar (Cesaro, Sheamus), The Colons (Epico, Primo), The Usos (Jey, Jimmy), The Good Brothers (Anderson, Gallows), The Singh Brothers (Samir, Sunil)

Others

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, SmackDown General Manager Paige, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves, Dasha Fuentes, Greg Hamilton, Renee Young, Tom Phillips

WWE RAW

Male Superstars

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, Akam, Akira Tozawa, Apollo, Ariya Daivari, Baron Corbin, Big Show, Bo Dallas, Bobby Roode, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Chad Gable, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, Dash Wilder, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Drew Gulak, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Fandango, Finn Balor, Jack Gallagher, Goldust, Gran Metalik, Heath Slater, Hideo Itami, Jason Jordan, Jinder Mahal, John Cena, Kalisto, Kane, Kevin Owens, Konnor, Lince Dorado, Matt Hardy, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Mojo Rawley, Mustafa Ali, Neville, No Way Jose, Noam Dar, Rezar, Rhyno, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Scott Dawson, The Brian Kendrick, Titus O’Neil, TJP, Tony Nese, Tyler Breeze, Viktor, Zack Ryder

Female Superstars

RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks

Tag Teams

The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar), Titus Worldwide (Apollo, Titus), Dallas & Axel, Wyatt & Hardy, The Revival (Wilder, Dawson), Ziggler & McIntyre, Breezango (Fandango, Breeze), Slater & Rhyno, Owens & Zayn, The Ascension (Konnor, Viktor)

Others

RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Booker T, Charly Caruso, Corey Graves, David Otunga, JoJo, Jonathan Coachman, Michael Cole, Mike Rome, Renee Young